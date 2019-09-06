Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1676.40 N/A -2.21 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 33.23 N/A -2.00 0.00

Demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Synlogic Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a beta of 2.67 and its 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta and it is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.5. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The average price target of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 113.27%. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average price target and a -17.36% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has weaker performance than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.