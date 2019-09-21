Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1898.87 N/A -2.21 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 7.16 N/A 0.85 3.04

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.67 beta. From a competition point of view, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, and a 60.39% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was less bearish than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.