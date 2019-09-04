Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1524.12 N/A -2.21 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.44 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.67 beta. In other hand, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 134.58% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was less bearish than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.