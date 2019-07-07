Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

We are comparing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1234.66 N/A -2.21 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Provention Bio Inc. which has a 32.9 Current Ratio and a 32.9 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 85.31% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. with average target price of $26.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. 0.8% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Provention Bio Inc. has 14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.