Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1588.27 N/A -2.21 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 118.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.