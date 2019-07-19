Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1287.33 N/A -2.21 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.63 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a beta of 3.12 and its 212.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26.5 is Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 77.73%. Competitively Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 10.86%. Based on the data shown earlier, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 72% respectively. About 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.