Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1719.96 N/A -2.21 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.61 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.67 shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta which is 173.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Molecular Templates Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 118.80% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%. Comparatively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.