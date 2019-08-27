Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1524.12 N/A -2.21 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Immune Design Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 134.58% and an $27 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Immune Design Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 59.09%. Insiders held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.35% of Immune Design Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.