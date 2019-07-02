Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

Since Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1313.23 N/A -2.21 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 74.23% at a $26.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.