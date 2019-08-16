Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1639.33 N/A -2.21 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 49.72 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.67. Epizyme Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Its rival Epizyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 118.09% upside potential. Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.17 average price target and a 57.21% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. seems more appealing than Epizyme Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%. Competitively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.