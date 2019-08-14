Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1676.40 N/A -2.21 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 54.50 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.67 beta means Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility is 167.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 113.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.