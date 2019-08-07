Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1175.09 N/A -2.21 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.50 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 98.38% and an $27 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 23.69%. 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.