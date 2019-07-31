Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1276.10 N/A -2.21 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.47 N/A -1.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 212.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.12 beta. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $26.5, while its potential upside is 79.30%. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential downside is -0.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Chimerix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 80.1%. Insiders held 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.