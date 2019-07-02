Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1278.69 N/A -2.21 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 212.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.12 beta. In other hand, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 78.93% at a $26.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.