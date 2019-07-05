Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1278.70 N/A -2.21 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 149.25 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.12 shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 212.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s beta is -0.04 which is 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $26.5, with potential upside of 88.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 18.9% respectively. About 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.