Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

We are comparing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1983.61 N/A -2.21 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 27.04 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta, while its volatility is 167.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 53.54% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. with average price target of $23. Competitively BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 396.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 98.7% respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.14%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was less bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.