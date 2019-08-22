Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1563.85 N/A -2.21 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 13.49 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 128.62% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27. Athenex Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 31.41% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.