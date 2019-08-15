Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1689.65 N/A -2.21 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.27 N/A -2.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 111.60% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was less bearish than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.