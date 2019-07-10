Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s results

We are contrasting Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1203.58 N/A -2.21 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 86.89 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 3.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 212.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 90.10% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. with average target price of $26.5. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.17 average target price and a 454.36% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 68.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.