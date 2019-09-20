Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 16 45.51 N/A -1.62 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 78.47 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellectis S.A. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectis S.A. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellectis S.A. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential upside is 52.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 25.1%. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.