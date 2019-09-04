Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 43.47 N/A -1.62 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellectis S.A. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellectis S.A. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential upside is 229.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.