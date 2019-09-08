Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 44.67 N/A -1.62 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cellectis S.A. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$38.67 is Cellectis S.A.’s average price target while its potential upside is 214.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. was less bearish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.