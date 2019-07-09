Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Both Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 40.23 N/A -1.62 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 562.84 N/A -2.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A.’s upside potential is 142.75% at a $38.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 57.8%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has weaker performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc

Summary

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.