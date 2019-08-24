Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 45.58 N/A -1.62 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.09 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellectis S.A. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cellectis S.A. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellectis S.A. and NanoString Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Cellectis S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 219.59% and an $38.67 consensus target price. Competitively NanoString Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $30.5, with potential upside of 30.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cellectis S.A. seems more appealing than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.