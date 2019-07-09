Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

Both Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 41.41 N/A -1.62 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis S.A.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Kura Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 2.65 beta which makes it 165.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Kura Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 135.79% and an $38.67 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellectis S.A. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 84.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.