Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 41.79 N/A -1.62 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.15 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cellectis S.A. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.75 shows that Cellectis S.A. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.06 beta.

Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cellectis S.A. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 135.94% for Cellectis S.A. with consensus price target of $38.67. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 322.54% and its consensus price target is $24. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectis S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.