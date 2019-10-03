Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

This is a contrast between Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 12 0.00 28.07M -1.62 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.46 22.48M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellectis S.A. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellectis S.A. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 236,080,740.12% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 61,070,361.31% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.69 shows that Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Cellectis S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $57.5, while its potential upside is 53.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has stronger performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.