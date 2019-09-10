Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Both Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 43.96 N/A -1.62 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellectis S.A. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellectis S.A. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.69. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Cellectis S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cellectis S.A. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellectis S.A. has an average target price of $38.67, and a 224.69% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 393.95% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectis S.A., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Cellectis S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.