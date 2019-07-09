Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 40.23 N/A -1.62 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 6.28 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellectis S.A. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.75 shows that Cellectis S.A. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Cellectis S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellectis S.A. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cellectis S.A.’s upside potential is 142.75% at a $38.67 consensus target price. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.4 consensus target price and a 64.44% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cellectis S.A. seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 52.3%. Comparatively, 4% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has weaker performance than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.