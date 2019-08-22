Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Both Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 48.30 N/A -1.62 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 112 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.69 beta indicates that Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. On the competitive side is, Ascendis Pharma A/S which has a 22.3 Current Ratio and a 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Cellectis S.A. has a 202.82% upside potential and an average target price of $38.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $169.33 average target price and a 45.72% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Cellectis S.A. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.