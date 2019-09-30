Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s results

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 12 0.00 28.07M -1.62 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellectis S.A. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 232,367,549.67% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,389,921.52% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 29.4 and 29.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellectis S.A. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.4% and 48.5% respectively. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.