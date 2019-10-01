Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

Since Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 341,988,600.38% -169.6% -115.5% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,502,434.71% -120.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 325.00% and an $8.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.