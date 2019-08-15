Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$6 is Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 180.37%. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 210.56%. The results provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 52.1%. 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.