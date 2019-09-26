Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

We are comparing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 302.84% at a $8.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.