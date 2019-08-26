Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 183.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 54.7% respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Forty Seven Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.