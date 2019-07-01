Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.