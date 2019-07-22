Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta means Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.37% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.