Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

This is a contrast between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.14 beta is the reason why it is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 249.79% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 51.52% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 90%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.