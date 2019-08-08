Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s results

This is a contrast between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 172.73%. Competitively the consensus price target of DBV Technologies S.A. is $17.25, which is potential 88.73% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than DBV Technologies S.A. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.