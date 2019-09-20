Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 404.18 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. In other hand, CorMedix Inc. has beta of 2.93 which is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. CorMedix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 249.79% upside potential and an average target price of $8.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.