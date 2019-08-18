Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

This is a contrast between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 12.83 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Codexis Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 175.23%. Competitively the average target price of Codexis Inc. is $23.75, which is potential 77.37% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Codexis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.