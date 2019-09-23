Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

We are comparing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 50.80 N/A -2.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is $8.5, with potential upside of 257.14%. Competitively the consensus price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $33.5, which is potential 52.20% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 57.6% respectively. 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.