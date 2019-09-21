Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

Since Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.08 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 249.79% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $8.5. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 96.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.