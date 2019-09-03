Reviewing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

This is a contrast between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Acer Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 183.02% at a $6 consensus price target. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus price target and a 1,677.78% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 61.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.