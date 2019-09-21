Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Vital Therapies Inc. (:)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 54.73%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.