Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,704,192,546.58% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,613,504.26% -175.2% -156.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.