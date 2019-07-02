Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 19.62 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 141.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 93.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.