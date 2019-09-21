Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 94.10 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.4%. Insiders owned 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.