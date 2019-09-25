Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 105 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $150.5 average price target and a 64.03% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.