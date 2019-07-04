Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.4%. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 54.73%. Competitively, 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.